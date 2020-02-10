WrestleMania 37 location: WWE returns to California with 2021 show in Los Angeles

The site of WrestleMania 37 has been revealed and WWE is going Hollywood. Or, more accurately, WWE is going to Inglewood. WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on March 28, 2021 -- 10 months before the same location hosts Super Bowl LVI. It's an almost identical set-up to this year's WrestleMania 36, which takes place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5 before hosting next year's Super Bowl LV.

In the WWE press release announcing the 2021 event, it was confirmed the standard week-long set-up would come with the now-standard accompanying editions of SmackDown, Raw, NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony as well as the WWE Axxess fan festival. Axxess and the Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Staples Center will host SmackDown, Raw and NXT TakeOver.

WrestleMania has taken place annually since 1985. Los Angeles was one of the hosting sites of WrestleMania 2, which was held across three different sites on the same date. WrestleMania returned to Los Angeles in 1991 for WrestleMania 7 and in 2005 for WrestleMania 21. Other California cities to host WrestleManias include Anaheim (12 and 16) and Santa Clara (31).