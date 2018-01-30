WWE announces first women's Elimination Chamber match at next Raw pay-per-view

The women of WWE made history on Sunday when they participated in the first women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by Asuka of the Raw roster. Now, the incredibly talented women of WWE will get the chance to make some more history as they get set to step into the Elimination Chamber for the first time in February.

Monday night on Raw, commissioner Stephanie McMahon made it official in the opening segment of the show that Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss will put her title on the line against five other women inside the unforgiving structure. The winner of the inaugural women's Elimination Chamber match will then have the honor of walking into WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans as the brand's champion.

As such, it appears as if Asuka has delayed her decision of whether to pick the Raw or SmackDown title as the one she will go after on April 8 in New Orleans.

Here are the official rules of the WWE Elimination Chamber match:

The Elimination Chamber structure made its debut in the company at the 2002 Survivor Series event as a match held for the world heavyweight championship. Shawn Michaels came away with the title on that night in New York City, putting an emphatic stamp on his comeback after four years away from the business.

Since the inception of the Chamber match, it's taken place numerous times throughout the years with a variety of titles and No. 1 contender stipulations on the line. In 2010, Elimination Chamber was made into an annual pay-per-view event for the company, disappearing in 2016 but making a return last year as a SmackDown Live-exclusive event.

All of those previous Elimination Chamber matches were contested between the men. Now, though, it's time for the women of WWE to get even more shine and make a little more history as the Women's Revolution continues on. Just to briefly recap, here are some of the other firsts the women in WWE have enjoyed recently.

First women's Hell in a Cell match/PPV main event: Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte -- Oct. 31, 2016

First women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Tamina -- June 18, 2017

First women's Royal Rumble: Asuka wins -- Jan. 28, 2018

The 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber event takes place on Sunday, Feb. 25 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.