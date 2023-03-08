WWE is making the trip to Puerto Rico for WWE Backlash and the company is linking up with a famous friend. Backlash will air live from Puerto Rico on May 6 with Bad Bunny serving as its host.

WWE announced on Wednesday that Backlash will air live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bunny, a two-time Grammy winner, will host the event.

"In 2005 when I was a kid, I wasn't able to attend New Year's Revolution at el Coliseo," Bunny said in a press release. "Finally, 18 years later WWE returns to the island with a massive event and this time I won't miss it."

Bunny, 28, impressed many people with his in-ring efforts. He teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 and competed in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match. Bunny is also a former 24/7 champion who has linked up with many famous pro wrestlers. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Booker T have all made music video cameos, with the latter starring in Bunny's song "Booker T."

WWE last hosted a major Puerto Rican show in 2005 with New Year's Revolution. The company is making a visible effort to reach fans overseas with significant shows. WWE held Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada earlier this year and has major shows set for London, England (Money in the Bank) and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (King and Queen of the Ring) later this year.