The Road to WrestleMania 40 will drive through Perth, Australia. WWE announced on Thursday that Elimination Chamber: Perth will take place at Optus Stadium on Feb. 24.

WWE returns to Australia for the first time since 2018 in what will be the company's only pay-per-view event in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024. The announcement comes during arguably the most successful stretch for Australian superstars in WWE history. Women's world champion Rhea Ripley -- the first female Australian champion in WWE and second Australian champ, behind fiancee Buddy Murphy -- is one of WWE's most popular acts at present. Fellow superstars Bronson Reed, Grayson Waller, Indi Hartwell and Nia Jax were also born in Australia.

"I'm beyond proud to represent Australia every single time I step inside a WWE ring and to bring a Premium Live Event to Perth is a dream come true," Ripley said in a press release. "Get ready Australia, because Mami is coming home."

The announcement of Elimination Chamber rounds out WWE's major event calendar for the Road to WrestleMania, an annual season that begins with the Royal Rumble in January and concludes with the titular showcase in April. The upcoming Rumble takes place in Tampa Bay and WrestleMania 40 will occur over two nights in Philadelphia.

WWE's upcoming excursion to Australia continues the company's increased effort to host major events globally. In 2023, WWE held annual shows in Canada, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, England, and a non-televised special in India.