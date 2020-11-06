It was previously announced that the 2020 edition of WWE Survivor Series would also serve as a tribute to The Undertaker, who debuted at this event back in 1990. What was originally referred to as "30 Years of The Deadman" will now also feature The Undertaker's "Final Farewell."

WWE revealed the plans for the Nov. 22 pay-per-view in a press release on Friday.

While he had participated in two television tapings in front of fans, The Undertaker's official on-screen debut for WWE (then WWF) came at the 1990 Survivor Series. By November 1991, he had won his first world championship. The Undertaker went on to hold world titles a total of seven times in his career. He also had seven tag team championship runs.

The "Final Farewell" is far from the first time The Undertaker has appeared ready to head off into retirement; however, unlike WrestleMania 33 where he left his hat and coat in the ring in a symbolic gesture after being defeated by Roman Reigns, this will be the first time a ceremony honoring his retirement has been announced prior to an event.

While many of The Undertaker's wrestling efforts in recent years were critical flops with Taker looking so far past his physical prime to where he could barely handle a standard match, his final showing was a massive success.

At WrestleMania 36 this past March, The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The cinematic style of the contest was a strong departure from the standard WWE style, but it was a hit with fans and media members and left the 55-year-old with a strong not on which to end his career.