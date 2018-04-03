WWE news, rumors: NXT North American title revealed; WrestleMania 34 Axxess schedule

WrestleMania 34 weekend is almost upon us, and history will be made at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on Saturday night with the coronation of a brand-new champion under the WWE banner. The revelation of that title belt is where we'll begin our daily look at some of the big WWE headlines for Tuesday, April 3, as the biggest event of the year draws closer.

Triple H reveals NXT North American championship belt

Last Wednesday, NXT general manager William Regal announced that at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans the night prior to WrestleMania 34, six men -- Adam Cole, EC3, Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain and Ricochet -- will battle in a ladder match for the right to be called the first NXT North American champion. It was the official announcement regarding the new secondary title under the WWE umbrella, but we had yet to see the design of the belt, which is really what most fans care about.

Well, just four days before the ladder match takes place in the Smoothie King Center, we got a glimpse of the new strap.

NXT godfather Triple H took to Twitter on Tuesday to officially reveal the NXT North American championship, and the design is one that may please old-school wrestling fans.

The new belt really does have an old-school feel to it, just with a new-aged twist. Once again, the NXT brand delivers with something pleasing, at least in my opinion. Now all that's left is to find out on Saturday who will be the first man in history to call that belt his own.

