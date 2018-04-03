WWE news, rumors: NXT North American title revealed; WrestleMania 34 Axxess schedule
Triple H revealed the new title to the world just days before TakeOver: New Orleans
WrestleMania 34 weekend is almost upon us, and history will be made at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on Saturday night with the coronation of a brand-new champion under the WWE banner. The revelation of that title belt is where we'll begin our daily look at some of the big WWE headlines for Tuesday, April 3, as the biggest event of the year draws closer.
Triple H reveals NXT North American championship belt
Last Wednesday, NXT general manager William Regal announced that at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans the night prior to WrestleMania 34, six men -- Adam Cole, EC3, Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, Killian Dain and Ricochet -- will battle in a ladder match for the right to be called the first NXT North American champion. It was the official announcement regarding the new secondary title under the WWE umbrella, but we had yet to see the design of the belt, which is really what most fans care about.
Well, just four days before the ladder match takes place in the Smoothie King Center, we got a glimpse of the new strap.
NXT godfather Triple H took to Twitter on Tuesday to officially reveal the NXT North American championship, and the design is one that may please old-school wrestling fans.
6 men. 1 chance to make history.— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2018
@KillianDain@LarsSWWE@AdamColePro@VelveteenWWE@therealec3@KingRicochet
Who will be the first @WWENXT North American Champion?#NXTTakeover: New Orleans is LIVE this Saturday ONLY on @WWENetwork.
#WeAreNXTpic.twitter.com/mFnh6HCa99
The new belt really does have an old-school feel to it, just with a new-aged twist. Once again, the NXT brand delivers with something pleasing, at least in my opinion. Now all that's left is to find out on Saturday who will be the first man in history to call that belt his own.
More WWE news, rumors
- If you plan on being in New Orleans for WrestleMania 34, of course you're most likely attending the Axxess events so you can get the chance to meet your favorite superstars. If you are attending Axxess this coming week, WWE has set the complete schedule for superstar appearances and also provides ticket information.
- Speaking of Axxess, this year independent wrestling fans get quite the treat. WWE announced on Monday they will be running invitational tournaments for the North American, tag team, U.K. and women's championships. These tournaments will feature not only stars from NXT, but stars from British promotion Progress and American independent promotion Evolve. Special singles matches will be taking place as well, such as Kassius Ohno squaring off with independent stars Keith Lee and Walter on two separate Axxess events.
- John Cena made one final attempt Monday night during Raw to lure The Undertaker into a WrestleMania match this Sunday, but once again to no avail. However, maybe he should just ask Taker's wife, Michelle McCool, where her husband is because she obviously has the answer. After noting his disappointment with Taker not showing up again on Monday night, a fan came right out on Twitter and asked McCool where her husband is. She hilariously responded with the following:
- If you thought Big Show was retired, think again. Despite recently undergoing hip surgery, the veteran big man revealed on Monday while ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange that he re-signed a new deal with WWE in January and won't be retiring anytime soon.
