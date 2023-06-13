Monday night's edition of Raw was a big one for advancing the place of champions and the state of the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

World heavyweight champion Seth Rollins has a challenger for Money in the Bank. After Finn Balor couldn't help himself and interfered in fellow Judgement Day member Damian Priest's title match with Rollins the previous week, Balor made it official that he would challenge for the belt at the July 1 event in London.

The story of the match draws on the history between Rollins and Balor, which includes Rollins accidentally injuring Balor in their 2016 match to crown the first universal champion. That injury led to Balor having to give up the title less than 24 hours after winning it. Balor cited that moment as Rollins robbing his momentum when he'd reached the mountaintop.

The other major champion on Raw got a championship upgrade. Despite being on Raw, Rhea Ripley held the SmackDown women's championship after using her Royal Rumble victory to target then-SmackDown champ Charlotte Flair.

On Monday, Ripley was awarded a new championship, the women's world championship. This pairs with Asuka's Raw women's championship recently being renamed to the WWE women's championship, removing the show branding and establishing the belts more firmly as world titles.

What else happened on WWE Raw?