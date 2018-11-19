WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: TLC, 2019 Royal Rumble date, location

With Survivor Series now in the books, WWE is closing out 2018 strong. Since WWE is no longer offering single-brand PPVs -- Raw and SmackDown matches are both contested on the dual-branded shows -- each event is beginning at 7 p.m. ET and may last four hours or longer.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below. WWE has made a couple late changes to its schedule, so this list is always subject to change as we run through the end of the year.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule

Date Show Location Jan. 27, 2018 NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Jan. 28, 2018 Royal Rumble Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Feb. 25, 2018 Elimination Chamber (Raw) Las Vegas, Nevada Mar. 11, 2018 Fastlane (SmackDown) Columbus, Ohio Apr. 6, 2018 NXT TakeOver: New Orleans New Orleans, Louisiana Apr. 8, 2018 WrestleMania 34 New Orleans, Louisiana April 27, 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble Jeddah, Saudi Arabia May 6, 2018 Backlash Newark, New Jersey June 16, 2018 NXT TakeOver: Chicago Chicago, Illinois June 17, 2018 Money in the Bank Chicago Illinois July 15, 2018 Extreme Rules Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Aug. 18, 2018 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV Brooklyn, New York Aug. 19, 2018 SummerSlam Brooklyn, New York Sept. 16, 2018 Hell in a Cell San Antonio, Texas Oct. 6, 2018 Super Show-Down Melbourne, Australia Oct. 28, 2018 Evolution (all-women's PPV) East Garden City, New York Nov. 2, 2018 Crown Jewel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Nov. 17, 2018 NXT TakeOver: WarGames II Los Angeles, California Nov. 18, 2018 Survivor Series Los Angeles, California Dec. 16, 2018 TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs San Jose, California

WWE will hold the 2019 Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 27. It will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. WrestleMania 35 is set for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, April 7.