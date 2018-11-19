WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2018: TLC, 2019 Royal Rumble date, location

With Survivor Series now in the books, WWE is closing out 2018 strong. Since WWE is no longer offering single-brand PPVs -- Raw and SmackDown matches are both contested on the dual-branded shows -- each event is beginning at 7 p.m. ET and may last four hours or longer.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2018 schedule below. WWE has made a couple late changes to its schedule, so this list is always subject to change as we run through the end of the year.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation

Jan. 27, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jan. 28, 2018

Royal Rumble

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 25, 2018

Elimination Chamber (Raw)

Las Vegas, Nevada

Mar. 11, 2018

Fastlane (SmackDown)

Columbus, Ohio

Apr. 6, 2018

NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 8, 2018

WrestleMania 34

New Orleans, Louisiana

April 27, 2018Greatest Royal RumbleJeddah, Saudi Arabia

May 6, 2018

Backlash

Newark, New Jersey

June 16, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

June 17, 2018

Money in the Bank

Chicago Illinois

July 15, 2018Extreme RulesPittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Aug. 18, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Brooklyn, New York

Aug. 19, 2018

SummerSlam

Brooklyn, New York

Sept. 16, 2018

Hell in a Cell

San Antonio, Texas

Oct. 6, 2018Super Show-DownMelbourne, Australia
Oct. 28, 2018Evolution (all-women's PPV)East Garden City, New York
Nov. 2, 2018Crown JewelRiyadh, Saudi Arabia
Nov. 17, 2018NXT TakeOver: WarGames IILos Angeles, California
Nov. 18, 2018Survivor SeriesLos Angeles, California
Dec. 16, 2018TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs San Jose, California

WWE will hold the 2019 Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 27. It will take place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. WrestleMania 35 is set for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, April 7.

