WWE is globetrotting in 2023. WrestleMania 39 is officially in the rearview mirror as the sports entertainment powerhouse prepares to venture all around the world with marquee events.

The company's first stop post-WrestleMania brings a major show to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the first time in 18 years when Bad Bunny hosts Backlash on May 6. The superstar rapper is currently involved with WWE programming, aligning himself with newly-minted Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio against Judgement Day members Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. No matches have been finalized one month out from the card, but storylines are beginning to take shape.

WWE then jets off to Saudi Arabia on May 27 for King and Queen of the Ring, followed by a stop in London on July 1 for Money in the Bank, WWE's first major London card since 2002. The company returns stateside for SummerSlam at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 5.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule