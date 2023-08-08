SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror as WWE exits Ford Field and races towards Payback. WWE has plenty of ammunition for the aptly-named Payback event taking place in Pittsburg on Sept. 2.

Several superstars are itching to pay a receipt in the aftermath of SummerSlam. Jey Uso was dealt a treacherous blow by twin brother Jimmy Uso, Iyo Sky robbed Bianca Belair of a meaningful title reign and Finn Balor failed in another pursuit for Seth Rollins' world title. Expect some of these feuds to be built on in the weeks between SummerSlam and Payback.

Two additional events have been announced after Payback: Fastlane in October and Survivor Series in November.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule