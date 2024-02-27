The Road to WrestleMania 40 is nearing its final stages. Four world championship matches are set in the aftermath of January's Royal Rumble and February's Elimination Chamber.

Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, women's world champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch and WWE women's champion Iyo Sky vs. Bayley are all confirmed for the tentpole event dubbed WrestleMania XL. The card will continue to expand as we draw closer to Philadelphia for the two-day event.

A gargantuan match teased for WrestleMania 40 is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins. WWE has also planted seeds for matches like Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul and LA Knight vs. AJ Styles that have yet to be announced. WrestleMania 40 takes place on April 6 and April 7 in Philadelphia.

WWE's next four confirmed PPVs take place in four different countries. Two of those cities host major WWE events for the first time. WWE Backlash debuts in Lyon, France on May 4 and the first Bash in Berlin premieres in Germany on Aug. 31. Sandwiched in between the France and Germany stops is Money in the Bank in Toronto on July 6.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2024 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2024 PPV schedule