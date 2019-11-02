Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev date of fight, start time, boxing undercard, how to watch, odds

Canelo Alvarez is daring to be great on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he moves up two weight classes to take on WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. The unified middleweight champion will move up 15 pounds to attempt to secure a world title in a fourth weight class after scoring a decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May.

Many expected Alvarez to once again challenge rival Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy of their two bouts over the last two years that delivered nothing but action throughout. But Alvarez's shrewd business decision -- and a short holdout from his typical September date -- leave fans with arguably an even more intriguing bout against Kovalev where it's tough to predict what could happen against a much bigger opponent.

Plus, there's a few more names fight fans might know on this card, including top lightweight Ryan Garcia when he takes on Romero Duno. Garcia recently signed a new deal with Golden Boy Promotions after threatening to leave the company during a contract dispute.

With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and Kovalev in the center of the ring in Las Vegas.

Fight information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Canelo vs. Kovalev fight card

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Canelo Alvarez -450 Sergey Kovalev (c) +350 WBO light heavyweight title Ryan Garcia -550 Romero Duno +330 Lightweight Seniesa Estrada N/A Marlen Esparza N/A Interim WBA flyweight title Blair Cobbs N/A Carlos Ortiz N/A Welterweight

Canelo vs. Kovalev fight news, information

Canelo vs. Kovalev features

