Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev date of fight, start time, boxing undercard, how to watch, odds
Everything you need to know ahead of the Canelo vs. Kovalev on Saturday from Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez is daring to be great on Saturday night in Las Vegas when he moves up two weight classes to take on WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. The unified middleweight champion will move up 15 pounds to attempt to secure a world title in a fourth weight class after scoring a decision win over Daniel Jacobs in May.
Many expected Alvarez to once again challenge rival Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy of their two bouts over the last two years that delivered nothing but action throughout. But Alvarez's shrewd business decision -- and a short holdout from his typical September date -- leave fans with arguably an even more intriguing bout against Kovalev where it's tough to predict what could happen against a much bigger opponent.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Plus, there's a few more names fight fans might know on this card, including top lightweight Ryan Garcia when he takes on Romero Duno. Garcia recently signed a new deal with Golden Boy Promotions after threatening to leave the company during a contract dispute.
With so much going down ahead of the fight, let's take a look at everything you need to know before Canelo and Kovalev in the center of the ring in Las Vegas.
Fight information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2 | Time: 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena-- Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)
Note: This page will be updated constantly throughout the week. Be sure to check back in as we get closer to the fight. Odds courtesy of MGM.
Canelo vs. Kovalev fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Canelo Alvarez -450
Sergey Kovalev (c) +350
WBO light heavyweight title
Ryan Garcia -550
Romero Duno +330
Lightweight
Seniesa Estrada N/A
Marlen Esparza N/A
Interim WBA flyweight title
Blair Cobbs N/A
Carlos Ortiz N/A
Welterweight
Canelo vs. Kovalev fight news, information
- Complete fight preview, tale of the tape, what's at stake
- Expert picks and predictions for the main event
- Fight purses, salary information for each main card fighter
- Five storylines to watch in Vegas
- Canelo believes he's No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world
- Complete fight odds, lines and prop bets to make
Canelo vs. Kovalev features
- Canelo shows his boldness in continuing to challenge himself
- Canelo can join historic group with win on Saturday
- Four ways Kovalev can score the massive upset
So who wins Canelo vs. Kovalev? How many rounds does it last? And what best bet should you make for a 7-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets, all from the fight game insider who called the draw at 20-1 in the first GGG-Canelo fight.
-
Canelo vs. Kovalev odds, props
Oddsmakers see Canelo continuing to build his incredible legacy with a victory on Saturday
-
Canelo vs. Kovalev predictions
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for Saturday's light heavyweight title showdown
-
Canelo vs. Kovalev tale of the tape
Get a complete fight preview, including what's at stake for both fighters and who has the edge
-
Fight purses for Canelo vs. Kovalev
Alvarez will take home a ridiculously large amount of money as he pursues historic accomplishment
-
Alvarez vs. Kovalev odds, lines, picks
Peter Kahn already called Sergey Kovalev upsetting Eleider Alvarez in January
-
Canelo showing off his inner badass
Alvarez has an unwavering belief in his abilities and could complete an improbable feat on...