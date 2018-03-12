2018 College Insider Postseason Tournament: How to watch, stream, schedule

It's prime college basketball season, but if you're not getting enough hoops from March Madness and everyone's favorite consolation bracket, the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), we've got some good news for you.

Aired on CBS Sports Network since 2013, the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) is also happening as we speak, and it's chock-full of all the mid-major and small-school basketball that you could want, not to mention games between some of the bigger names left off the NCAA, NIT and College Basketball Invitational selection lists.

The CIT debuted in 2009 with 16 different schools competing in what was labeled as a format similar to the traditional NIT bracket, where matchups are directly decided by previous matchups. And now, in 2018, it is unfolding from a pool of 20 teams, with five different "Classic" game trophies up for grabs and the championship set for March 30.

Here, we've got everything you need to follow the 2018 CIT Tournament -- a full tourney schedule, complete with ways to watch and stream the action (all times Eastern):

Monday, March 12

Hugh Durham Classic: Central Michigan at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m. ET



Central Michigan at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m. ET Lou Henson Classic: Abilene Christian at Drake, 2 p.m. ET



Abilene Christian at Drake, 2 p.m. ET Jim Phelan Classic: North Carolina A&T at Liberty, 6 p.m. ET

North Carolina A&T at Liberty, 6 p.m. ET Riley Wallace Classic: Hartford at San Diego, 10 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, March 14

Niagara at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Saint Francis at Illinois-Chicago, 8 p.m. ET



Texas-San Antonio at Lamar, 8 p.m. ET



How to watch: WatchCIT.com

Thursday, March 15

Louisiana-Monroe at Austin Peay, 7 p.m. ET



How to watch: WatchCIT.com

March 22-25

Quarterfinals, TBD at TBD



How to watch: WatchCIT.com

Wednesday, March 28

Semifinal, 7 p.m. ET



Semifinal, 9 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Friday, March 30

Championship, 7 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network can also be live-streamed and is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

WatchCIT.com is part of CBS Sports' SportsLive, which powers the College Insider Tournament.