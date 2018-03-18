2018 NCAA Women's Tournament: Printable March Madness bracket
Here's your friendly reminder that Connecticut isn't the only No. 1 seed in the women's tourney
You might be consumed by the NCAA Men's Tournament, but there's another tournament going on that definitely deserves your attention. The NCAA Women's Tournament is entering the second round, with plenty of top teams trying to advance, as well as a few Cinderellas.
UConn showed us just how good they can be with a ridiculous 88-point win over St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Saturday. They'll likely have a little bit more trouble in the next round with No. 9 Quinnipiac, who beat No. 8 Miami on Saturday to advance. South Carolina is the defending champion, but undefeated UConn is once again the favorite to win the title.
So get your pen out and start filling in your printable NCAA Women's Tournament bracket by clicking here.
