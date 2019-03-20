2019 NCAA Tournament First Four odds: NC Central vs. North Dakota State picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

A chance to play No. 1 overall seed Duke is on the line Wednesday night when the North Dakota State Bison collide with the North Carolina Central Eagles in a First Four matchup of No. 16 seeds in Dayton. North Dakota State (18-15) has won four straight, including three in the Summit League Tournament. Meanwhile MEAC champion NC Central (18-15) has won three consecutive games and six of seven. Tipoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from the University of Dayton Arena. The Bison are favored by 5.5 points in the latest North Carolina Central vs. North Dakota State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 134.5. Before making any NC Central vs. North Dakota State picks of your own, be sure to check out the 2019 First Four predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in North Dakota State's challenging non-conference schedule. The Bison have played eight non-conference teams that finished in the top three of their league standings, including four regular season champions.

The Bison are led by junior guard Vinnie Shahid, who was named the 2019 Summit League Tournament MVP after averaging 14.7 points in the three victories. He shot 56.0 percent in the tournament and scored 22 points in the title game victory over Omaha.

But just because the Bison were hot in their conference tournament doesn't guarantee that they will cover the NC Central vs. North Dakota State spread in the 2019 First Four on Wednesday.

The model also knows the Eagles are playing their best ball of the season. In the MEAC Tournament, they knocked off the conference's top two seeds -- Norfolk State and North Carolina A&T -- to win the automatic bid. Senior center Raasean Davis, who leads the team in scoring (14.6) and rebounding (8.9), was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament after scoring eight points and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds in the title game.

Behind Davis, North Carolina Central cleans up on the glass. The Eagles out-rebound their opponents by 6.5 per game, good for 17th in the country.

So who wins North Dakota State vs. North Carolina Central?