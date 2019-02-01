2019 Super Bowl: Prop bets pit Zion Williamson vs. Tom Brady plus Duke freshmen vs. Rams and Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be playing in his ninth Super Bowl on Sunday night when his team takes on the Los Angeles Rams, and there are endless prop bets tied to him, his team, the announcers -- you name it. But how many are tied to college basketball?

I'm proud to tell you there's at least two!

Here's the first from BetDSI, which is tied to Duke star Zion Williamson.

Zion Williamson's total points and rebounds on Feb. 2, 2019 in Duke vs. St. John's -140 Total Tom Brady pass completions on Feb. 3, 2019 against the Rams

+110

That's a tough one, right?

OK, OK, here's some context. I won't steer you one way or another, but I think the #math might. In Brady's eight previous Super Bowl appearances, he has averaged 29.375 completions, including a 43-completion win against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI two appearances ago. And since the turn of the decade (which includes four Super Bowl appearances), his average final completion tally is 33.75. That's up there.

So how about Zion? I'm glad you asked! In 20 games this season, the projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is averaging a cool 22.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. If you take his averages for the prop bet (points and rebounds), he's averaging 31.2.

Where this gets interesting is that Williamson has been playing like he's from another planet the last two weeks. In his last five games, he's averaged 27 points and 8.4 rebounds as Duke has gone 4-1 during that stretch. Factor in that Duke is playing at home Saturday, where he's played at a remarkably high level, and, well ....

Here's the second one, again, tied to Duke.

Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish total points on Feb. 2 vs. St. John's -115 Rams and Patriots total points on Feb. 3 -115

This is a way tougher call (which explains why the odds are split 50-50). Here's the math: Williamson, Barrett and Reddish, this season, are averaging a combined 58.3 points per game. The Rams and Pats are averaging this season a combined 60.1 points per game (the Rams at 32.9 and the Pats at 27.2, both of which rank in the top 5 in the NFL). In the playoffs, the Rams are averaging 28 and the Patriots are averaging 39 (!); the Rams are giving up 22.5 in the playoffs and the Patriots are giving up 29.5.

