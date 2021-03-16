Breathe, everyone. Breathe. For the first time in two years, we have an NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket and there is only one takeaway: this is going to be fun. Well, there are many more takeaways, but that's the most important one.

Stanford is the tournament's overall No. 1 seed. UConn, and South Carolina were all rewarded for fantastic regular seasons with No. 1 seeds, while NC State received its first ever No. 1 seed. Stanford tops the Alamo Region, UConn leads the Riverwalk Region, South Carolina is the top seed in the Hemisfair Region, and NC State leads the way in the Mercado Region.

Texas A&M, Maryland, Louisville, and Baylor were all awarded No. 2 seeds, while Arizona, UCLA, Georgia, and Tennessee earned No. 3 seeds. Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Arkansas round out the top-16 teams in the field as No. 4 seeds.



UCF, Marquette, BYU, UNC, Wake Forest, Washington St., and Michigan St. were all bubble teams that made the field. Houston, DePaul, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma are the first four teams out and will be on reserve in case a team that is in the field from a multi-bid league needs to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols.



UConn will be in search of its12th national championship, while Stanford looks for its third, and South Carolina is in search of its second. NC State is looking for its first national championship. The reigning national champions, Baylor, will be going for its fourth national championship.



The action begins in San Antonio this weekend, with first round games taking place on Sunday and Monday.

The official 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket can be found here.