UConn guard Jordan Hawkins announced Friday that he is declaring for the NBA Draft after helping guide the Huskies to the national championship during a standout sophomore season. Hawkins earned All-Big East and All-NCAA Tournament honors while emerging as one of the nation's top 3-point shooters.

The 6-foot-5 former four-star prospect hit 21 of 42 attempts from 3-point range during the Huskies' dominant run through the NCAA Tournament. He made at least two attempts from beyond the arc in every game during the Big Dance and finished the season shooting 38.8% from the outside on 7.6 attempts per game.

Hawkins' clearly stood out as the most-improved player on a UConn team that finished 31-8 while capturing the program's fifth national title of the past 25 years. As a freshman in 2021-22, he played just 14.7 minutes per game and averaged 5.8 points on 33.3% shooting. But as soon as the 2021-22 season ended, UConn coach Dan Hurley pegged Hawkins as one of three anchors that the team would build around during the 2022-23 season.

That plan worked to perfection, and it led to a season that made Hawkins a viable NBA Draft prospect.

Jordan Hawkins' NBA Draft projection

He needs to add muscle to his frame in order to handle the defensive demands of the next level, but as an elite, high-volume shooter, Hawkins owns an in-demand skillset. He can hit shots off the dribble, is a good catch-and-shoot threat and can also elevate for clean looks after using off-ball screens. UConn's offense was lauded for its complex, pro-style traits, and that background will help Hawkins adapt at the next level while he continues to mature physically.

Hawkins ranks No. 14 in the 2023 NBA Draft Prospect Rankings from CBS Sports. He went at No. 14 in a recent mock draft from Gary Parrish.

"Hawkins has developed into a dynamic scorer," Parrish wrote. "He's a wing with size who is shooting well on more than seven attempts per game."

Impact on UConn

As the season progressed, it became apparent that the NBA Draft could be a viable option for Hawkins. His performance in the NCAA Tournament only solidified his viability at the next level and helped put his elite shooting acumen firmly on the national radar. Hurley knew there was a good chance this would be the end of Hawkins' time in the program, but that doesn't mean the loss will be easier to stomach.

While top-50 prospects Stephon Castle and Solomon Ball are entering at guard, there may not be a player on next year's roster who is quite as dynamic from the outside as Hawkins. Ultimately, his progression over two years in the program is a great endorsement of UConn's ability to develop talent, and that should only help the program to continue recruiting well.