All that's left is the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament as we inch closer to crowning a national champion in men's college basketball. After starting with 68 teams just 13 days ago on Selection Sunday, only four remain with three games left until a champion is determined.

Though the top eight teams in the nation entering the Big Dance were all still alive entering the Sweet 16 for just the fifth time since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, only two of them remain. On Saturday, No. 1 seed UConn ran through No. 3 seed Illinois on its way to a 77-52 victory, while No. 1 seed Purdue won a hard-fought battle 72-66 over No. 2 seed Tennessee on Sunday.

Joining them in the Final Four is No. 4 seed Alabama, which won 89-82 over football rivalry No. 6 seed Clemson, and No. 11 seed NC State -- the Cinderella of this affair -- after a 76-64 come-from-behind win over ACC rival No. 4 seed Duke.

Veteran Ian Eagle steps in as the lead play-by-play announcer for the Final Four, replacing the legendary Jim Nantz, who stepped away in 2023. Eagle will lead mainstays Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and reporter Tracy Wolfson on the top announcing team.

For the entire 2024 NCAA Tournament, CBS and TBS are leading the way primarily televising 21 games apiece, while truTV and TNT carried 13 and 12, respectively. The Final Four will simulcast across TBS and TNT. You can also watch the final three games of the NCAA Tournament on the March Madness Live app and on Max's B/R Sports Add-On.

From the Selection Show all the way until the playing of "One Shining Moment" after a champion is crowned, CBS Sports and TNT Sports will be bringing you the magic.

Let's take a look at the 2024 March Madness announcing teams as well as the remaining schedule for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

2024 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play | Analyst(s) || Reporter

* Regional Weekend announce teams

Ian Eagle | Bill Raftery, Grant Hill || Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson | Jim Jackson || Allie LaForce*

Kevin Harlan | Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy || Andy Katz*

Andrew Catalon | Steve Lappas || Evan Washburn*

Lisa Byington | Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel || Lauren Shehadi

Spero Dedes | Jim Spanarkel || Jon Rothstein



Tom McCarthy | Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson || AJ Ross

Brad Nessler | Brendan Haywood || Dana Jacobson

2024 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Final Four

Saturday, April 6

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

Time (ET) Game TV / Stream 6:09 p.m. (1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

TBS, TNT (watch live) ~8:49 p.m. (1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama

Ian Eagle / Bill Raftery, Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

TBS, TNT (watch live)

National Championship

Monday, April 8 -- 9:20 p.m. (TBS / TNT)

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona