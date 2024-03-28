The lower-seeded team advanced in 11 of the 32 games in the opening round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, but North Carolina State was the only team that had the Cinderella slipper fit during the second round. The Wolfpack needed a five-game run in the ACC Tournament just to make March Madness 2024 and are now the only team in the 2024 Sweet 16 with a double-digit seed. No. 6 Clemson was the only other team to score an upset based on seeding in the Round of 32, as the Tigers defeated No. 3 seed Baylor in the West Region.

Should you expect more chalk as you fill out your second-chance NCAA Tournament bracket? All four No. 1 seeds are still alive, but there has only been one other season in the history of March Madness (2008) in which all four No. 1 seeds have made the Final Four. Which 2024 NCAA Tournament upset picks can you expect going forward? Before locking in any March Madness predictions, be sure to check out the 2024 NCAA bracket picks from SportsLine college basketball handicapper Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale started playing football sheets at 8 years old when his dad was the local bookie. He's been betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. Over the last three college basketball seasons (through Jan. 31, 2024), he is 305-179-7 (63%). He also is on a 22-4-1 roll with his last 27 against-the-spread picks for a profit of $1,743 for $100 bettors.

There's simply no reason to rely on luck when there's a proven expert to help you dominate your 2024 March Madness picks. Now, Casale has analyzed the Sweet 16 teams and revealed his predictions for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament bracket 2024. You can only see his second-chance 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket over at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 bracket

One team to back in 2024 NCAA Tournament upsets that Casale is predicting in his second-chance March Madness bracket 2024: No. 3 seed Creighton defeats No. 2 seed Tennessee in the Midwest Region. Both teams have been ranked inside the AP Top 25 all season, with the exception of Creighton falling out of the rankings for the first week of 2024. Both teams also welcomed back more than 50% of their production after advancing to the second weekend in 2023 and there's no clear experience edge on either side.

However, Creighton has been the more effective 3-point shooting team during the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Bluejays went 10-for-17 from beyond the arc in their opening-round win over Akron and then went 15-for-39 to shoot their way to an overtime win over Oregon. Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off an abysmal 3-for-25 performance from the 3-point line in a gritty win over Texas and went a combined 10-for-69 from deep in back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Mississippi State before the start of the tournament. See the rest of Casale's second-chance 2024 March Madness bracket here.

How to make 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket predictions

Casale has also predicted the rest of the 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket, including a No. 1 seed that goes down hard in the Elite Eight. With Casale's proven track record over the last three years in college basketball, you'll want to see the rest of his 2024 March Madness bracket picks at SportsLine.

Which teams should you back as you make college basketball picks and fill out your second-chance 2024 NCAA Tournament brackets? And which No. 1 goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you can back with confidence, all from the expert on a 22-4 run against the spread who has hit 63% of his college hoops picks the last three seasons.