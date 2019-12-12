Iowa State vs. Iowa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Iowa @ Iowa State

Current Records: Iowa State 6-3; Iowa 7-3

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will stay at home another game and welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will be seeking to avenge the 98-84 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 6 of last year.

The Cyclones prevailed over the Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Sunday in a matchup that saw them combine for 36 turnovers. Iowa State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F George Conditt IV, who had 17 points in addition to six boards and five blocks, and G Tyrese Haliburton, who had 17 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, everything went Iowa's way against the Minnesota Golden Gophers as they made off with a 72-52 win. No one put up better numbers for the Hawkeyes than G Joe Wieskamp, who really brought his A game. He shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

The Cyclones are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Cyclones to 6-3 and the Hawkeyes to 7-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iowa State enters the contest with 82 points per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. Iowa is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 34th most points per game in the league at 79.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.99

Odds

The Cyclones are a 4-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 157

Series History

Iowa State and Iowa both have two wins in their last four games.