A new NCAA rule that could kill media days in college basketball needs to be fixed

Did a new NCAA rule kill media days?

Answer: Not yet. But it's definitely created a less-than-ideal situation for at least one major conference. As Syracuse.com's Mike Waters reported Monday, two of college basketball's biggest brands (Duke and North Carolina) have decided to not take players to next month's ACC Operation Basketball, which is just a fancy term for the ACC's media day. That means no Grayson Allen or Marvin Bagley. That means no Joel Berry or Theo Pinson. And the reason is because of a new measure adopted by Power Five conferences in July that limits student-athletes' time devoted to athletic-related activities -- which now includes time spent talking with the media. As Waters explained, "in past years schools were allowed to bring athletes to the ACC media day and still count it as a day off. [But] that's no longer the case under the new rules. As a result, officials at both North Carolina and Duke have told Syracuse.com that they aren't bringing players to the ACC's Operation Basketball."

In other words, Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams are taking a stand.

It's a lot like Gregg Popovich and in-game interviews.

The coach of the San Antonio Spurs is often short with anybody asking him questions during a game -- no matter whether it's David Aldridge, Israel Gutierrez or Doris Burke. And, by all accounts, it's not because Popovich is a jerk. It's because he thinks it's crazy that he has to answer questions on TV in the middle of a game. His dismissive approach is his way of getting his point across.

Same deal here.

Krzyzewski and Williams, both Naismith Memorial Hall of Famers, clearly aren't fans of the new rule. This is their way of expressing it. Yes, it would've been possible for both to have players at ACC Operation Basketball, take a private plane back to campus and conduct an evening practice as to not waste a day of "athletic-related activity." But doing that would make for a long day. More to the point, though, it would be to comply with a new rule they obviously believe is ridiculous. So they're pulling their players to make a point.

My guess is that the rule will eventually be amended.

Because a rule that directly or indirectly diminishes an event designed to create headlines and interest in college basketball doesn't benefit anybody. That's the truth. If the decision-makers didn't realize it before, they'll realize it soon. But either way, for now, the rule remains in place. So Duke and North Carolina are taking a stand. And it seems likely that other programs will follow their lead.