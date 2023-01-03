The long-awaited report of recommendations from the NCAA Division I Transformation Committee was released Tuesday, and among the most notable items in the 40-page document is the previously reported action that would enable Division I sports to field postseason tournaments that accommodate as much as 25% of a sport's membership.

One potential outcome of these recommendations could be eventual expansion of men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments. Though industry sources have told CBS Sports there is not a lot of momentum for that change in the near future, for the men's tournament that could mean expanding from 68 to approximately 90 teams based on its current membership of 363 teams.

The recommendations are not mandates, and the full set of them are set to be voted on by the Division I Board of Directors, at the annual NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas, next week.

The committee, which spent the past year meeting in an attempt to reshape the structure -- and potential size -- of Division I, wound up not putting forth a humongous overhaul of guidelines that would inherently re-shape the structure of major college athletics.

One of the primary points of change the committee, and what leads the report, is "Elevating Support for Student-Athletes' Mental, Physical and Academic Well-Being." The recommendation, if approved by the Board of Directors, would required every Division I institution to account for health insurance for any and all injuries related to athletic endevaorrs in college -- including two years after graduation.

The Transformation Committee also recommends enhanced and expanded benefits for college athletics, including financial support, expenses, food and a variety of other everyday benefits.

