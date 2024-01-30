Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Wyoming 11-9, Air Force 8-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

What to Know

Air Force is on a five-game streak of home losses, Wyoming a nine-game streak of away losses (dating back to last season), but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Clune Arena.

Last Saturday, the Falcons came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 84-70.

Despite their loss, Air Force saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jeffrey Mills, who scored 15 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Mills continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Beau Becker was another key contributor, scoring 22 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Wyoming ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rams and snuck past 79-76.

Wyoming's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Sam Griffin led the charge by scoring 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Brendan Wenzel, who scored 11 points along with nine rebounds.

The Falcons have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Cowboys, their victory bumped their record up to 11-9.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Air Force have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Wyoming struggles in that department as they've made 38.8% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Air Force is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Air Force is a 4-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Air Force has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.