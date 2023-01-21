Who's Playing

San Diego State @ Air Force

Current Records: San Diego State 14-4; Air Force 12-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Air Force Falcons and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Clune Arena. Air Force has some work to do to even out the 2-11 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The Falcons were able to grind out a solid win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday, winning 82-74. Air Force got double-digit scores from four players: forward Beau Becker (23), forward Rytis Petraitis (15), guard Carter Murphy (11), and guard Camden Vander Zwaag (10). Becker had some trouble finding his footing against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Beau Becker's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, San Diego State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Colorado State Rams on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 82-76 victory. San Diego State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Micah Parrish, who had 15 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard Lamont Butler, who had 19 points.

Air Force is expected to lose this next one by 8. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Falcons to 12-7 and the Aztecs to 14-4. In Air Force's win, Becker shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and Rytis Petraitis had 15 points and five assists along with nine boards. We'll see if San Diego State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 8-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won 11 out of their last 13 games against Air Force.