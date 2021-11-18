Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ Air Force

Current Records: Texas Southern 0-3; Air Force 1-1

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers will head out on the road to face off against the Air Force Falcons at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Clune Arena. Air Force will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Texas Southern came up short against the Washington Huskies on Monday, falling 72-65. Guard PJ Henry wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas Southern; Henry finished with ten points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Air Force escaped with a win on Saturday against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane by the margin of a single free throw, 59-58.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas Southern is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Tigers are now 0-3 while the Falcons sit at 1-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas Southern is stumbling into the game with the 40th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 73.9 on average. Air Force experienced some struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.42

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.