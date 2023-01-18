Who's Playing

Lafayette @ American

Current Records: Lafayette 5-14; American 12-5

What to Know

The American Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. Lafayette will be strutting in after a win while American will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, American lost to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on the road by a decisive 78-62 margin.

Meanwhile, Lafayette had enough points to win and then some against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday, taking their game 62-48.

American is now 12-5 while the Leopards sit at 5-14. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles enter the matchup with a 48.40% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Lafayette is stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lafayette have won nine out of their last 14 games against American.