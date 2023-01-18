Who's Playing
Lafayette @ American
Current Records: Lafayette 5-14; American 12-5
What to Know
The American Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Lafayette Leopards will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bender Arena. Lafayette will be strutting in after a win while American will be stumbling in from a loss.
This past Saturday, American lost to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on the road by a decisive 78-62 margin.
Meanwhile, Lafayette had enough points to win and then some against the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday, taking their game 62-48.
American is now 12-5 while the Leopards sit at 5-14. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles enter the matchup with a 48.40% field goal percentage, good for 24th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Lafayette is stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lafayette have won nine out of their last 14 games against American.
- Dec 30, 2022 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 47
- Feb 02, 2022 - Lafayette 71 vs. American 62
- Jan 24, 2022 - Lafayette 69 vs. American 56
- Feb 26, 2020 - American 79 vs. Lafayette 59
- Feb 01, 2020 - Lafayette 82 vs. American 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lafayette 70 vs. American 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Lafayette 84 vs. American 79
- Feb 27, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. American 86
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lafayette 90 vs. American 85
- Jan 20, 2018 - Lafayette 62 vs. American 53
- Feb 15, 2017 - Lafayette 78 vs. American 65
- Jan 18, 2017 - American 71 vs. Lafayette 57
- Feb 17, 2016 - American 60 vs. Lafayette 59
- Jan 20, 2016 - American 81 vs. Lafayette 73