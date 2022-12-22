Who's Playing

Siena @ American

Current Records: Siena 6-5; American 8-2

What to Know

The American Eagles have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Siena Saints at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at Bender Arena. The Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The VMI Keydets typically have all the answers at home, but last Tuesday American proved too difficult a challenge. American took their contest against VMI 69-61.

Meanwhile, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Siena proved too difficult a challenge. Siena secured a 76-70 W over the Bonnies. The Saints got double-digit scores from four players: guard Javian McCollum (23), forward Jackson Stormo (14), guard Andrew Platek (11), and guard Michael Eley (10).

The wins brought the Eagles up to 8-2 and Siena to 6-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: American ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.90% on the season. Less enviably, Siena has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.40% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.