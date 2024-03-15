The No. 6 ranked Arizona Wildcats (25-7) seek to advance to their third straight Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game as they match up with the Oregon Ducks (21-11) on Friday night. The two-time defending Pac-12 Tournament champion Wildcats, seeded No. 1 again this week, enter off a 70-49 victory on Thursday over the No. 9 seed USC. The No. 4 seed Ducks held off a late UCLA rally to defeat the No. 5 seed in yesterday's action, 68-66. The Wildcats have won both matchups played this season, 87-78 in Eugene and 103-83 in Tucson. The winner of tonight's matchup will face either Utah or Colorado in the final scheduled Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game on Saturday night.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Wildcats are favored by 11 points in the latest Arizona vs. Oregon odds, while the over/under is 155 points.

Arizona vs. Oregon spread: Arizona -11

Arizona vs. Oregon over/under: 155 points

Arizona vs. Oregon money line: Arizona -678, Oregon +480

Why Oregon can cover

Oregon rallied from a five point halftime deficit on Thursday afternoon to defeat UCLA by two points and advance to tonight's semifinal. The Ducks are not going to qualify as an at-large so their only hope of another NCAA Tournament berth would be to win the next two games and capture the conference tournament title. Against the Bruins, center N'Faly Dante led the team with 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting and scored the winning two point basket in the final minute.

Guard Jermaine Couisnard scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists against UCLA but will need to be a much larger part of the scoring tonight. The senior averages 15.3 points per game this season, but scored 39 against the Wildcats earlier this month in the Ducks' blowout loss.

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats bounced back from a 78-65 loss on Saturday to USC with a resounding 21 point over the Trojans on Thursday. Arizona held USC to 35.7 percent shooting and out-rebounded them 44-30. Guards K.J. Lewis (15 points) and Jaden Bradley (12 points) led the team in scoring on Thursday, with both coming off the bench. The Wildcats had 32 bench points to the Trojans' three in the big win.

Center Oumar Ballo notched another double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds against USC. Ballo has now achieved both double-digit points and rebounds in 11 of his last 12 games and should continue to be a force against the Ducks tonight. Guard Caleb Love, who earlier this week was named Pac-12 Player of the Year, will likely need to improve on his 11 points from yesterday as tonight's game figures to be significantly more high-scoring.

