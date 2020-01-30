Arizona vs. Washington odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven model

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Washington Huskies and the Arizona Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena. Washington is 12-9 overall and 9-3 at home, while Arizona is 13-6 overall and 0-4 on the road. Arizona has lost three of its past five games. Washington has lost three in a row and five of six. The Wildcats are favored by three points in the latest Washington vs. Arizona odds, while the over-under is set at 133.5. Before entering any Arizona vs. Washington picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Huskies vs. Wildcats spread: Huskies +3

Huskies vs. Wildcats over-under: 133.5 points

Huskies vs. Wildcats money line: Washington 135, Arizona -149

What you need to know about Washington

The Huskies received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 76-62 to Colorado. Isaiah Stewart had 23 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks. It was the first time Washington lost to Colorado since February of 2017. The Huskies have lost their last three games by a combined 10 points. Washington trailed by 18 points at halftime and could not get any closer than to within 10 points in the second half.

What you need to know about Arizona

Arizona needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Saturday, but the Wildcats couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 66-65 to Arizona State. Dylan Smith had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes with 10 points on 4-10 shooting and four turnovers. An Arizona State layup with 10.9 seconds left sealed the defeat for Arizona. The Wildcats had led by as many as 22 points in the first half. But they only scored 22 points after halftime. Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona. Nico Mannion added 16 points.

How to make Arizona vs. Washington picks

