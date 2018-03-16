Arizona's Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier declare for NBA Draft after stunning loss

Arizona exited in the first round of the NCAA Tournament thanks to No. 13 Buffalo's big night in Boise

Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton arrived in Tucson with expectations of being the program's next one-and-done phenom, and the 7-foot big man confirmed he's on track to blaze that path after his Wildcats bowed out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ayton and teammate Allonzo Trier, a junior, both declared for the 2018 NBA Draft following Arizona's 89-68 upset loss to Buffalo on Thursday evening.

Despite the loss, Ayton remained upbeat about his experience in the collegiate ranks and spoke highly of his time as an Arizona Wildcat.

Ayton is a surefire top-five pick, and is projected by CBS Sports' Gary Parrish to be the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

