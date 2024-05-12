Former Arkansas Razorbacks basketball coach Eric Musselman did a strong job reviving the program, leading the school to its first two Elite Eight appearances (2021, 2022) since 1995. He added another Sweet 16 berth in 2023, but the team finished with a losing record last season and Musselman left to take the vacant head coaching position at USC. All of his work at Arkansas was undone, as every player from last year's Arkansas basketball roster left the school. However, new head coach John Calipari has already assembled a competitive Arkansas basketball roster heading into his first season at the helm.

The Naismith Hall of Fame coach led Kentucky to four Final Four appearances after taking UMass and Memphis to that stage of the NCAA Tournament in prior stops. Calipari is eyeing the 30th 20-win season of his career and is putting the finishing touches on the 2024 Arkansas basketball depth chart by using the spring transfer portal. If you love the Razorbacks, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at HawgSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Arkansas.

Arkansas basketball roster departures

Seven of Arkansas' nine-leading scorers from last season are seniors, so Hogs Nation expected there to be several new faces for the 2024-25 Arkansas basketball roster. What it didn't expect was that leading scorer Tramon Mark (16.2 points per game) would take his talents elsewhere. The native Texan, who began his career at Houston, is heading back to the Longhorn State as he joined Texas from the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, Trevon Brazile, who was the top underclassmen scorer for Arkansas last year with 8.6 ppg entered the 2024-25 college basketball transfer portal on May 1. He had previously declared for the NBA Draft as well and indicated that a return to Fayetteville was not in the cards. With other departures, that leaves the number of holdovers from last season's team at just two players -- Cade Arbogast and Lawson Blake -- both of whom made the team as walk-ons and combined to play all of seven minutes last year. Join HawgSports to see the latest on all of Arkansas' roster changes.

Arkansas basketball news, roster

Calipari is using his recruiting expertise to build a roster that already includes star freshmen and proven veterans. He has three incoming freshmen committed - guard Boogie Fland, forward Karter Knox and forward Billy Richmond. They are paired with four transfers, including Kentucky forward Zvonimir Ivisic, who played a limited role for the Wildcats last season.

Kentucky forward Adou Thiero is also following Calipari to Fayetteville after averaging 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo and FAU guard Johnell Davis are two veterans who can plug in as day-one starters for Arkansas. The NCAA allows up to 13 scholarship players on the roster, but Calipari has said he only wants "eight or nine guys" on his first Razorbacks team. Join HawgSports to get the latest on all of Arkansas' roster additions.

How to get insider Arkansas basketball roster updates

