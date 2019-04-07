Arkansas hires Eric Musselman away from Nevada as new Razorbacks men's basketball coach

Arkansas has its man. Eric Musselman, who led Nevada to a 110-34 record and three consecutive Mountain West Conference regular-season titles in four years with the Wolf Pack, agreed Sunday to become the Razorbacks' new head coach.

Musselman replaces Mike Anderson at Arkansas, who was fired late last month. Anderson coached Arkansas to a 169-102 record during his eight seasons with the program but made only three NCAA Tournament appearances. Musselman has made three Big Dances in the past three seasons.

The son of former NBA coach Bill Musselman, Eric also was an NBA head coach, for the Warriors and Kings, as well as in the NBA Development League. In 2015, he took over a nine-win Nevada program and, in his first season, won 24 games. His last two seasons, he posted 29-win campaigns and made the NCAA Tournament in the last three seasons.

"(Musselman) was practically born into the game and his passion for basketball is unmistakable," Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a news release. "He has been successful throughout his career, including the remarkable job he did in returning the University of Nevada into a perennial NCAA Tournament team. Coach Musselman is high-energy and possesses an extremely high basketball IQ. He has a great attention to detail and has structured his programs to develop players individually while building a successful team."