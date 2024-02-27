Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in January was close, and so far it looks like that's how Arkansas Pine Bluff and the Tigers will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Arkansas Pine Bluff leads 34-32 over the Tigers.

If Arkansas Pine Bluff keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-15 in no time. On the other hand, Texas So. will have to make due with an 11-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Texas So. 11-14, Arkansas Pine Bluff 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Texas So. Tigers will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Arkansas Pine Bluff has not done well against the Panthers recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Golden Lions came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 72-59.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, a fact Texas So. proved on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Delta Devils as the Tigers made off with a 73-52 win. The win made it back-to-back wins for Texas So.

The Golden Lions' victory bumped their record up to 12-15. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-14 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Texas So., though, as they've only made 30.8% of their threes this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, the Tigers will need to find a way to close that gap.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Texas So. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Arkansas Pine Bluff is only 8-15 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-2-1 ATS vs. the Tigers across their last nine meetings.

Odds

Texas So. is a slight 2-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.