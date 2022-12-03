Who's Playing

San Jose State @ No. 11 Arkansas

Current Records: San Jose State 6-2; Arkansas 6-1

What to Know

The #11 Arkansas Razorbacks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Jose State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Razorbacks didn't have too much trouble with the Troy Trojans at home on Monday as they won 74-61. Arkansas' guard Ricky Council IV did his thing and had 27 points.

Meanwhile, SJSU narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Ball State Cardinals 67-65.

Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Arkansas is now 6-1 while the Spartans sit at 6-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Razorbacks enter the contest with 19.4 takeaways on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, SJSU is stumbling into the game with the 363rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 7.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against SJSU.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 19-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.