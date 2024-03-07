Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: N. Alabama 14-16, Austin Peay 17-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Alabama Lions and the Austin Peay Governors are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Lipscomb typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday N. Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. Not to be outdone by the Bisons, they got past the Bisons on a last-second jump shot courtesy of KJ Johnson with but a second left in the second quarter.

N. Alabama's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Dallas Howell, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds and two steals, and Damian Forrest, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Forrest has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 101-98 win over the Ospreys. The win was familiar territory for Austin Peay who now have three in a row.

Austin Peay's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from DeMarcus Sharp, who almost dropped a double-double on 35 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Dezi Jones, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds.

The Lions' win bumped their record up to 15-16. As for the Governors, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-14 record this season.

N. Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

N. Alabama came up short against Austin Peay when the teams last played back in February, falling 87-79. Can N. Alabama avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Austin Peay is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Governors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Austin Peay has won 2 out of their last 3 games against N. Alabama.