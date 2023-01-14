Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Baylor

Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-7; Baylor 11-5

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 3-12 against the Baylor Bears since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Cowboys are on the road again on Saturday and play against Baylor at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Ferrell Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Oklahoma State winning the first 61-54 on the road and the Bears taking the second 66-64.

Oklahoma State came up short against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 65-57. Guard Bryce Thompson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Baylor proved too difficult a challenge. Baylor snuck past the Mountaineers with an 83-78 victory. Baylor's guard Keyonte George was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 32 points and seven rebounds.

The Cowboys are now 9-7 while the Bears sit at 11-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma State ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.8 on average. But Baylor enters the contest with 81 points per game on average, good for 25th best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma State.