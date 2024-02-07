Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Colgate 15-8, Boston U. 9-14

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Boston U. is 1-9 against the Raiders since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Case Gym. Boston U. has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Saturday, the Terriers skirted by the Mountain Hawks 72-71 thanks to a clutch free throw from Miles Brewster with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. Boston U. was down 41-26 with 18:13 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Boston U. relied on the efforts of Michael McNair, who scored 21 points, and Brewster, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and five assists. McNair didn't help Boston U.'s cause all that much against the Crusaders on Monday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, Colgate entered their tilt with the Midshipmen with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. The Raiders put the hurt on the Midshipmen with a sharp 88-64 win on Saturday. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Colgate did.

Colgate's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Keegan Records led the charge by scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks. Records is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Jeff Woodward, who scored ten points along with eight rebounds and five blocks.

The Terriers' victory bumped their record up to 9-14. As for the Raiders, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-8 record this season.

Things could have been worse for Boston U., but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 75-59 loss to the Raiders in their previous matchup back in January. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..