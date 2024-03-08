Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Navy 12-17, Boston U. 15-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the Boston U. Terriers are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Case Gym in a Patriot League postseason contest. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a five-game winning streak alive.

Navy gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 64-48 victory over the Greyhounds. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17% better than the opposition, as Navy's was.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Navy to victory, but perhaps none more so than Donovan Draper, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds. Austin Benigni was another key contributor, scoring 24 points.

Meanwhile, even though Holy Cross scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Boston U. still came out on top. The Terriers walked away with a 94-84 victory over the Crusaders.

Boston U.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Anthony Morales, who scored 20 points along with two steals. Morales didn't help Boston U.'s cause all that much against Loyola Maryland last Sunday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Miles Brewster, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Midshipmen's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-17. As for the Terriers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 15-16 record this season.

Navy is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 10-16-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 7-3 ATS vs. Boston U. across their last ten meetings.

Navy came up short against Boston U. in their previous matchup back in February, falling 74-65. Can Navy avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston U. is a 4-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Navy has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..