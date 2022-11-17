Who's Playing
Hartford @ Boston University
Current Records: Hartford 1-2; Boston University 2-1
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Case Gym. Boston University should still be riding high after a win, while Hartford will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Terriers were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Johnson & Wales Griffins 96-51 at home.
Meanwhile, the Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-53 punch to the gut against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday.
Boston University is now 2-1 while Hartford sits at a mirror-image 1-2. Boston University is 0-1 after wins this season, and Hartford is 1-0 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston University won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 18, 2021 - Boston University 75 vs. Hartford 70