Who's Playing

Hartford @ Boston University

Current Records: Hartford 1-2; Boston University 2-1

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hartford Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Case Gym. Boston University should still be riding high after a win, while Hartford will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Terriers were fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Johnson & Wales Griffins 96-51 at home.

Meanwhile, the Hawks found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-53 punch to the gut against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday.

Boston University is now 2-1 while Hartford sits at a mirror-image 1-2. Boston University is 0-1 after wins this season, and Hartford is 1-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Series History

Boston University won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.