The red-hot Bradley Braves look to advance to the Arch Madness semifinals when they take on the Northern Iowa Panthers in a 2023 MVC Tournament matchup in St. Louis on Friday. The Braves (23-8, 16-4 MVC), champions of the MVC regular season, are looking for their first league tournament title since 2020. The Braves have won four MVC Tournament titles, including two in the past five years, while Northern Iowa has won five, but not since 2016. The Panthers (14-17, 9-11), who defeated Illinois State 75-62 in Thursday's first-round game, were swept in the two-game season series by Bradley.

Tipoff from the Enterprise Center is set for 1 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 36-36, including 3-3 all-time in St. Louis. The Braves are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Northern Iowa vs. Bradley odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 135.5. Before making any Bradley vs. Northern Iowa picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley spread: Bradley -10.5

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley over/under: 135.5 points

Northern Iowa vs. Bradley money line: Northern Iowa +445, Bradley -625

UNI: The Panthers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four neutral site games

BRAD: The Braves are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Why Bradley can cover

The Braves, who ended the regular season on a 10-game winning streak, are led by junior forward Rienk Mast. The native of the Netherlands is averaging 14 points, eight rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is coming off a double-double in a 73-61 win over Drake on Sunday in what proved to be the regular-season conference championship game. Mast finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Braves finished one game ahead of Drake for the title. In two games against Northern Iowa this season, he is averaging 15.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Also helping power the Braves is Malevy Leons, also from the Netherlands. In 31 games, all starts, Leons is averaging 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists per game. He is coming off a 12-point performance against Drake. He has reached double-digit scoring in 18 games, including four double-doubles. His best game was a 32-point and 10-rebound effort in an 83-41 win over Merrimack on Nov. 26.

Why Northern Iowa can cover

Sophomore guard Bowen Born leads the Panthers, and is coming off a 23-point and five-assist performance in Thursday's win over Illinois State. Coming into the tournament, Born was averaging 17.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game in 30 starts. In two games against the Braves, Born scored 22 points in their Nov. 30 meeting, and finished with 11 points and four assists on Feb. 4. His best scoring output has been 30 points, which he has accomplished twice. The most recent time was Feb. 1 in an 88-81 double-overtime loss at Drake.

Also giving Northern Iowa a boost is sophomore Tytan Anderson. In 32 minutes against Illinois State on Thursday, he scored 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists. Leading up to the tournament, he had started all 30 games, averaging 12.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He has scored in double digits in six of the past seven games, including one double-double in that stretch -- a 12-point and 12-rebound performance in a 69-66 win at Missouri State on Feb. 18. He has registered 11 double-doubles this year.

