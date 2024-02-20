Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 10-15, Buffalo 3-22

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York

What to Know

Buffalo is on an eight-game streak of home losses, the Eagles a seven-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena.

On Saturday, the Bulls came up short against the Zips and fell 73-62. Buffalo has struggled against the Zips recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Even though Eastern Michigan has not done well against the Falcons recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles came out on top against the Falcons by a score of 69-60.

The Bulls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-22 record this season. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 10-15.

Buffalo came up short against the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January, falling 75-65. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Buffalo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.