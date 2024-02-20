Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Buffalo Bulls
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 10-15, Buffalo 3-22
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Arena -- Buffalo, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Buffalo is on an eight-game streak of home losses, the Eagles a seven-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Alumni Arena.
On Saturday, the Bulls came up short against the Zips and fell 73-62. Buffalo has struggled against the Zips recently, as their match on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.
Even though Eastern Michigan has not done well against the Falcons recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Eagles came out on top against the Falcons by a score of 69-60.
The Bulls have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-22 record this season. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 10-15.
Buffalo came up short against the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January, falling 75-65. Will Buffalo have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Buffalo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Buffalo 65
- Feb 07, 2023 - Buffalo 102 vs. Eastern Michigan 97
- Feb 17, 2022 - Buffalo 83 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Feb 08, 2022 - Buffalo 102 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 21, 2021 - Buffalo 92 vs. Eastern Michigan 77
- Feb 04, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 66 vs. Buffalo 62
- Jan 18, 2019 - Buffalo 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 04, 2019 - Buffalo 74 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 23, 2018 - Buffalo 83 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 07, 2017 - Buffalo 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 68