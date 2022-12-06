The Yale Bulldogs will try to improve on their 8-1 start to the season when they face the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Yale bounced back from its loss to Colorado with a pair of wins over Howard and Stony Brook. Butler has won three of its last four games, beating Tennessee Tech in an 80-66 final on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Butler is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Butler vs. Yale odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 133.

Butler vs. Yale spread: Butler -6.5

Butler vs. Yale over/under: 133 points

Butler vs. Yale money line: Butler -300, Yale +240

Why Butler can cover

Butler is off to its best start at home since 2019-20, winning each of its first five games at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Bulldogs are averaging 85.8 points per game and are shooting 57.4% from the floor at home, with veteran guard Chuck Harris pouring in 19.8 points on 59.3% shooting. He has been outstanding from the perimeter at Hinkle Fieldhouse, knocking down 16 of 30 attempts from 3-point range.

Harris set career highs with 32 points and six made 3-pointers during the win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday, as the Bulldogs scored 20 of the game's final 27 points. Yale allowed its most points of the season against Stony Brook on Saturday, including 11 3-pointers. It has struggled against Big East opponents, going 0-13 on the road since the start of the 1996-97 season.

Why Yale can cover

Yale is off to a phenomenal start, with its 8-1 record marking its best start to a season since 1945-46. The Bulldogs are averaging 80.2 points per game and are shooting 49.8% from the floor. They have been solid from beyond the arc as well, converting on 34.9% of their attempts from downtown.

They have really made their mark on the defensive end, holding all but two opponents to 60 points or less. Junior forward Matt Knowling leads Yale with 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard John Poulakidas is also in double figures with 11.4 points. Yale has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, so it is undervalued in the betting market right now.

