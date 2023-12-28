Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Cal Baptist and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Cal Baptist is up 31-28 over Chicago State.

With four games having already gone down to the wire, it's been a real nail-biter of a season for Cal Baptist, and they're locked in yet another close battle with Chicago State. Maybe Cal Baptist will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Chicago State 7-10, Cal Baptist 7-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Cal Baptist Lancers at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fowler Events Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Chicago State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Friday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 80-53 bruising that the Badgers dished out on Friday. Chicago State has struggled against Wisconsin recently, as their match on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Chicago State struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Wisconsin posted 14 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cal Baptist last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Hilltoppers by a score of 73-70.

The Cougars' defeat dropped their record down to 7-10. As for the Lancers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-4 record this season.

Chicago State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Chicago State came up short against Cal Baptist when the teams last played back in March of 2022, falling 62-53. Can Chicago State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a big 11-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Chicago State.