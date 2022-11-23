Who's Playing

Idaho @ Cal Poly

Current Records: Idaho 1-4; Cal Poly 1-3

What to Know

The Idaho Vandals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cal Poly Mustangs at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Vandals came up short against the Utah Tech Trailblazers this past Saturday, falling 81-71.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 73-68 to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

Idaho is expected to lose this next one by 8. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

It was close but no cigar for Idaho as they fell 67-63 to Cal Poly when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Can Idaho avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gym -- San Luis Obispo, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 8-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Mustangs slightly, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Cal Poly and Idaho both have one win in their last two games.