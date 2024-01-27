Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Charleston 14-6, Campbell 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Charleston Cougars and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Charleston scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. Everything went their way against the Pirates as the Cougars made off with a 107-86 victory. The score was close at the half, but Charleston pulled away in the second half with 64 points.

Ante Brzovic was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Bryce Butler was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels beat the Phoenix 78-68 on Thursday. The victory was just what Campbell needed coming off of a 77-43 loss in their prior matchup.

Campbell can attribute much of their success to Anthony Dell'Orso, who scored 29 points along with nine rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Dell'Orso has scored at least 33% of Campbell's points.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, the victory got them back to even at 10-10.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Charleston have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Charleston's sizeable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Charleston strolled past Campbell in their previous meeting back in December of 2015 by a score of 86-68. Will Charleston repeat their success, or does Campbell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.