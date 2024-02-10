Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Stony Brook 13-11, Campbell 11-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Campbell Fighting Camels are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Stony Brook will be strutting in after a win while the Fighting Camels will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Thursday, the Seawolves didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix on the road as they won 79-64. The win made it back-to-back wins for Stony Brook.

Stony Brook's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyler Stephenson-Moore, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Stephenson-Moore has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Aaron Clarke, who scored 22 points along with seven assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels couldn't handle the Huskies on Thursday and fell 86-76. Campbell has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Campbell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jasin Sinani, who scored 18 points along with two steals, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Anthony Dell'Orso, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds.

The Seawolves are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for the Fighting Camels, their loss dropped their record down to 11-13.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Stony Brook's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Camels will need to find a way to close that gap.