Northeastern Huskies @ CCSU Blue Devils

Current Records: Northeastern 4-7, CCSU 4-6

What to Know

CCSU will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Northeastern Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. Neither CCSU nor Northeastern could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Last Saturday, it was close, but the Blue Devils ultimately received the gift of a 57-54 win from a begrudging Blue Devilssquad.

Meanwhile, the Huskies lost 56-54 to the Cavaliers on a last-minute jump shot From Reece Beekman. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Northeastern has scored all season.

The Blue Devils' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Huskies, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-7.

While only CCSU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Northeastern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Northeastern is a 4.5-point favorite against CCSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

