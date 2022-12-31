Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-6; Central Connecticut State 2-13

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils are heading back home. The Blue Devils and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Central Connecticut State winning the first 67-55 on the road and St. Francis (N.Y.) taking the second 67-50.

Central Connecticut State came up short against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash on Thursday, falling 80-72.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) made easy work of the Medgar Evers Cougars last week and carried off an 89-66 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Central Connecticut State is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Blue Devils are now 2-13 while the Terriers sit at 6-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Central Connecticut State has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Devils are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 13 games against Central Connecticut State.