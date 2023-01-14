Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Buffalo 8-8; Central Michigan 6-10
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls are 11-0 against the Central Michigan Chippewas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulls and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Buffalo received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 91-80 to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.
Meanwhile, CMU ended up a good deal behind the Northern Illinois Huskies when they played on Tuesday, losing 73-54.
Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The losses put Buffalo at 8-8 and the Chippewas at 6-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls enter the matchup with 9.1 steals per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, CMU has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the 348th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
Odds
The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Buffalo have won all of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last nine years.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Buffalo 74 vs. Central Michigan 54
- Feb 25, 2021 - Buffalo 85 vs. Central Michigan 73
- Feb 07, 2020 - Buffalo 65 vs. Central Michigan 60
- Jan 18, 2020 - Buffalo 86 vs. Central Michigan 67
- Mar 15, 2019 - Buffalo 85 vs. Central Michigan 81
- Feb 09, 2019 - Buffalo 90 vs. Central Michigan 76
- Mar 08, 2018 - Buffalo 89 vs. Central Michigan 74
- Feb 06, 2018 - Buffalo 88 vs. Central Michigan 82
- Feb 14, 2017 - Buffalo 99 vs. Central Michigan 93
- Jan 31, 2017 - Buffalo 101 vs. Central Michigan 91
- Jan 16, 2016 - Buffalo 74 vs. Central Michigan 61