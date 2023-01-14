Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Buffalo 8-8; Central Michigan 6-10

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls are 11-0 against the Central Michigan Chippewas since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulls and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at McGuirk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Buffalo received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 91-80 to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.

Meanwhile, CMU ended up a good deal behind the Northern Illinois Huskies when they played on Tuesday, losing 73-54.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Buffalo at 8-8 and the Chippewas at 6-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulls enter the matchup with 9.1 steals per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. Less enviably, CMU has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the 348th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena -- Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Bulls are a 4-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo have won all of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last nine years.